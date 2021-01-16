WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration. — Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WhatsApp submits new beta update — bringing version up to 2.21.2.6

WhatsApp releases possibility to search for stickers

The stickers' search feature to be available in a future update

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme for users, bringing the version up to 2.21.2.6, according to WABetainfo.



WABetainfo, in a post, said that WhatsApp has released the possibility to search for stickers by introducing a search button.

Photo courtesy: WABetainfo

"The procedure to search for a sticker might look very long, so WhatsApp is now developing a new shortcut. After typing any emoji or text that represents a sticker, the sticker icon will change color," it said.

Photo courtesy: WABetainfo

When the WhatsApp user selects the green sticker button, stickers connected to that emoji or word will appear.

Photo courtesy: WABetainfo

However, according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has not rolled out this feature for all users yet because it’s under development, but it will be enabled in a future update.