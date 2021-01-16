Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 16 2021
WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration. — Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

  • WhatsApp submits new beta update — bringing version up to 2.21.2.6
  • WhatsApp releases possibility to search for stickers
  • The stickers' search feature to be available in a future update

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme for users, bringing the version up to 2.21.2.6, according to WABetainfo.

WABetainfo, in a post, said that WhatsApp has released the possibility to search for stickers by introducing a search button.

Photo courtesy: WABetainfo

"The procedure to search for a sticker might look very long, so WhatsApp is now developing a new shortcut. After typing any emoji or text that represents a sticker, the sticker icon will change color," it said.

Photo courtesy: WABetainfo

When the WhatsApp user selects the green sticker button, stickers connected to that emoji or word will appear.

Photo courtesy: WABetainfo

However, according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has not rolled out this feature for all users yet because it’s under development, but it will be enabled in a future update.

