WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers

Saturday Jan 16, 2021
WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme for users, bringing the version up to 2.21.2.6, according to WABetainfo.
WABetainfo, in a post, said that WhatsApp has released the possibility to search for stickers by introducing a search button.
"The procedure to search for a sticker might look very long, so WhatsApp is now developing a new shortcut. After typing any emoji or text that represents a sticker, the sticker icon will change color," it said.
When the WhatsApp user selects the green sticker button, stickers connected to that emoji or word will appear.
However, according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has not rolled out this feature for all users yet because it’s under development, but it will be enabled in a future update.