Sunday Jan 17 2021
Winona Ryder opens up about her ‘embarrassing’ breakup with Johnny Depp

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Exes Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were without a doubt one of Hollywood's most sought-after pairs.

And while their romance was tumultuous to say the least, it also came with a truckload of heartbreak, especially for the Little Women actor.

Speaking to Cinema.com, Ryder had admitted that she was a mess following her breakup with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement with Johnny. I was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19 years old,” she said.

“Breakups are hard for anybody, but it’s particularly tough when it’s being documented, and you see the person’s picture everywhere. Most people don’t have that added problem when they break up with someone,” she went on to say.

For the unversed, Depp and Ryder had dated for five months after which they got engaged. However, their relationship hit the rocks owing the paparazzi interference. Unable to handle the pressure of the media, the two eventually decided to call off their engagement and go separate ways. 

