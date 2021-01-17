Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab Education Dept announces first STEM competition for elementary and high schools

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

  • First STEM competition launched
  • Students can submit videos on eight topic
  • Last date to submit entries is January 18

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department on Sunday shared details of the first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) competition for elementary and high schools across the province.

In a Tweet, the provincial department said the participating students can submit one-minute videos on following themes to win the title of "Super Scientists". 

The themes are: 

  • Viruses
  • Energy
  • Calculus 
  • Astronomy
  • Area and volume
  • Environment
  • Agriculture
  • Physical science 

The videos must be submitted via WhatsApp to the SDP of the respective districts before January 18, 2020.

"The competition is aimed at engaging students in marvels of practical & experimental science cultivating in improved cognitive abilities," said Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas. 

What is STEM education?

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.

