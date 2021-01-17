Punjab Education Dept announces first STEM competition for elementary and high schools

Sunday Jan 17, 2021
LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department on Sunday shared details of the first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) competition for elementary and high schools across the province.
In a Tweet, the provincial department said the participating students can submit one-minute videos on following themes to win the title of "Super Scientists".
The themes are:
The videos must be submitted via WhatsApp to the SDP of the respective districts before January 18, 2020.
"The competition is aimed at engaging students in marvels of practical & experimental science cultivating in improved cognitive abilities," said Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas.
STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.
Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.