Revised admission schedule for Class XI issued in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued the new schedule for enrollment and admissions for Class XI on the basis of the result of the Matriculation Supplementary Examination 2020.

According to details, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has issued the revised schedule for online enrollment/admission of candidates by all the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) for Class XI for the Year (2020-22).

Per details, candidates can be admitted to the institutions without a late fee till January 29 and with a fine of Rs500 till February 04, 2021.

The education authorities are grappling with the changing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic that has badly affected the academic calendar.

On January 4, the federal government had announced the phased resumption of in-person learning in around 300,000 educational institutions countrywide from January 18.

It, however, slightly changed the plan on the advice of the health officials on Friday.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood told reporters that students of classes 9-12 would resume education in-person on Jan 18, as announced earlier, while those in nursery to class 8 would return to school on February 1, instead of January 25, maintaining less than 50% attendance.

He said there was no change in the plan of reopening of the countrywide universities and colleges on February 1.

The minister said no students would be promoted without examinations in the current year, and therefore, the decision to resume classes from 9 to 12 was made.

The board exams have already been postponed to May/June.