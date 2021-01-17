Can't connect right now! retry
Shafqat Mehmood asks that exam board data be digitised for ease of students

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — PID/File

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has directed the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and the National IT Board to digitise exam board data for the ease of students.

According to a tweet by the ministry on Sunday: "On the policy directions of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, the Secretary IBCC met Chief Executive National IT Board and decided to digitise manual records and create a central repository of data of all examination boards to facilitate students for online verification."

IBCC's efforts to facilitate students

Back in November, the newly appointed Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, called on Mehmood at his office and informed him of measures the IBCC is taking to facilitate students, The News reported.

He said that to facilitate students to remit the fee of the IBCC, the number of bank branches has been increased from 280 to 1,400 across Pakistan.

A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates, he said.

The secretary briefed the minister about IBCC and informed him that IBCC will automate all its processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery.

He said to ensure the quality of equivalence certificates, a QR Code will be printed on them.

