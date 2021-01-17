Can't connect right now! retry
Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 73

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

General view of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 17, 2021. — Abriawan Abhe/Antara Foto via Reuters

JAKARTA: At least 73 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province two days ago, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday.

According to international media reports, some 820 people were injured and over 27,800 were left homeless after the 6.2-magnitude quake.

Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

Police and military officers have been deployed to crack down on looting in several parts of the region, reports said.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.


