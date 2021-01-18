Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Faisalabad police on the hunt for 5 suspects after video of tortured ex-employee surfaces

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Faisalabad police have registered a case against five suspects after a video of the inhumane treatment of a young man after leaving his job surfaced.

The incident took place in Chak Jhumra area of ​​Faisalabad where the youth was chained with animals and tortured for leaving his job.

The suspects also shaved the head of the youth and recorded a video which has since gone viral.

The police sprung into action one week after the incident made rounds on social media.

According to police, the young man was working for a feudal lord of a nearby village.

Raids are being carried out to arrest the suspects.

CM takes notice of torture on youth

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed the police to take strict action against the suspects.


More From Pakistan:

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students of 9 to 12, O and A level for starting school today

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students of 9 to 12, O and A level for starting school today
Three PIA officers under scrutiny after plane seizure fiasco

Three PIA officers under scrutiny after plane seizure fiasco
HEC advises students to avoid admission in unauthorised Bachelor's, Master's programmes

HEC advises students to avoid admission in unauthorised Bachelor's, Master's programmes
Two killed as several vehicles collide in Nawabshah due to heavy fog

Two killed as several vehicles collide in Nawabshah due to heavy fog
'Pakistan and Turkey are two countries but one nation,' says PAF chief

'Pakistan and Turkey are two countries but one nation,' says PAF chief

Five months after BRT Peshawar's launch, passengers still deprived of working bathrooms

Five months after BRT Peshawar's launch, passengers still deprived of working bathrooms
PDM all set to stage protest outside ECP on January 19

PDM all set to stage protest outside ECP on January 19
Shibli Faraz says Opposition must provide funding details to ECP instead of 'hiding behind rallies'

Shibli Faraz says Opposition must provide funding details to ECP instead of 'hiding behind rallies'
Shafqat Mehmood asks that exam board data be digitised for ease of students

Shafqat Mehmood asks that exam board data be digitised for ease of students
SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC
US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

Revised admission schedule for Class XI issued in Punjab

Revised admission schedule for Class XI issued in Punjab

Latest

view all