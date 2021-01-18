Faisalabad police on the hunt for 5 suspects after video of tortured ex-employee surfaces

Faisalabad police have registered a case against five suspects after a video of the inhumane treatment of a young man after leaving his job surfaced.

The incident took place in Chak Jhumra area of ​​Faisalabad where the youth was chained with animals and tortured for leaving his job.

The suspects also shaved the head of the youth and recorded a video which has since gone viral.

The police sprung into action one week after the incident made rounds on social media.

According to police, the young man was working for a feudal lord of a nearby village.



Raids are being carried out to arrest the suspects.

CM takes notice of torture on youth

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed the police to take strict action against the suspects.



