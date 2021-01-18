UK teachers, police, shop workers may get coronavirus vaccine in phase 2: report

In this file photo taken on August 12, 2020, a pupil wears a facemask as she uses a sanitizing unit as students return to Holyrood Secondary School in Glasgow for the first time following the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.— AFP

In the first stage, Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable.

Key workers in Britain such as teachers, the police, and shopworkers could move to the top of the priority list in the second phase.

“Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list,” Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio.

Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age.

Zahawi said he would work with the Joint Committee on Vaccination to establish who gets the shot next in phase two of the rollout.