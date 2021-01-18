Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Reuters

Trump baby blimp finds home in London museum

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 18, 2021

  • Blimp was originally paid for through crowdfunding
  • It first took over London skies during anti-Trump protests in 2018

LONDON: A blimp depicting United States President Donald Trump as a snarling, nappy-wearing orange baby has found a home in one of London’s most popular museums.

The helium-filled balloon, originally paid for through crowdfunding, first took to the skies over London during protests against Trump’s visit in 2018 and has flown in other locations including France, Argentina, Ireland and Denmark.

Gladly accepting the donation, the Museum of London said the blimp would join its protest collection, which includes artefacts from the Suffragette movement as well as climate change and peace rallies.

“By collecting the baby blimp, we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance,” said Sharon Ament, the museum’s director.

“From the Suffragettes of the early 20th century to the anti-austerity marches, free speech and Black Lives Matter most recently – the capital has always been the place to have your say.”

The creators of the blimp said they hoped it served as a reminder of the fight against the “politics of hate”.

“While we’re pleased that the Trump Baby can now be consigned to history along with the man himself, we’re under no illusions that this is the end of the story,” said the organisers, who include Leo Murray, a climate change activist.

“We hope the baby’s place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump - but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight.”

Trump steps down as president this week, leaving the United States profoundly divided after a tumultuous four years in which he took the country out of a global climate change accord, imposed harsh immigration policies, launched a trade war with China and played down the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

More From World:

Global COVID-19 deaths to top 100,000 a week, predicts WHO

Global COVID-19 deaths to top 100,000 a week, predicts WHO
US President-elect Joe Biden to undo Trump's Muslim ban on inauguration day

US President-elect Joe Biden to undo Trump's Muslim ban on inauguration day
US officials to get sanctioned for 'nasty behaviour' over Taiwan: China

US officials to get sanctioned for 'nasty behaviour' over Taiwan: China
UK teachers, police, shop workers may get coronavirus vaccine in phase 2: report

UK teachers, police, shop workers may get coronavirus vaccine in phase 2: report
Law enforcers outnumber protestors in US capitols

Law enforcers outnumber protestors in US capitols
History making K2 team make it back safely to base camp

History making K2 team make it back safely to base camp
US vaccine worries Norway as 29 elderly people die after receiving shot

US vaccine worries Norway as 29 elderly people die after receiving shot
Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police
Pakistan in for expensive legal fight with UBL's London branch over payment to Broadsheet

Pakistan in for expensive legal fight with UBL's London branch over payment to Broadsheet
NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test
Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 73

Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 73
Bumble temporarily suspended after people criticised it for identifying US capitol rioters

Bumble temporarily suspended after people criticised it for identifying US capitol rioters

Latest

view all