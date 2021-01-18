Can't connect right now! retry
Ahmed Subhan
University students protest against on-campus exams in Islamabad

Ahmed Subhan
Monday Jan 18, 2021

Protesting students holding placards during the protest in Islamabad, on January 18, 2020. — Twitter   

  • Students demanded that the exam be held online
  • Another demand was reimbursement of their fee
  • NUML says students demands are "baseless"

ISLAMABAD: Students of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) took to the streets of Islamabad on Monday to protest the varsity administration's decision to hold in-person examinations. 

Blocking IG Road and 9th Avenue, students demanded that the exams should be held online just as the semester was studied digitally. "If the classes were moved online then the university should also reimburse the semester fee."

Meanwhile, the university administration argued that the demands were "baseless". It said the exams would be held on campus as the federal government has allowed reopening of education institutions. 

It may be added here that the education sector relied heavily on digital learning during the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the federal and provincial governments announced reopening of education institutions with COVID-19 SOPs in place. 

As a heavy contingency of Islamabad Police arrived at the protest site, the students insisted that the demonstration would continue until the university accepts their demands. 

However, the crowd was dispersed after a while with the students saying they would announce a roadmap soon.

Digital protest

The protest is not only on the streets, students have also taken to Twitter with #StudentsWantOlineExams and #StudentsRejectPhysicalExams trending on the micro-blogging site.


