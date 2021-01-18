WATCH: Sindh Wildlife Department rescues endangered Indus dolphins

The mammals were stuck in the river due to the closure of canals.



The 'unsung heroes are present at Rohri Canal Khairpur Sindh to save the stranded dolphins.

Sindh Wildlife officials are trying their best to rescue two 'endangered' blind dolphins from the River Indus after the mammals got stuck in the river due to the closure of canals.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Wildlife department shared the update, highlighting the efforts of the 'unsung heroes' who are present at the Rohri Canal Khairpur Sindh to save the stranded dolphins.

"Accompanied by the call of duty, these #unsung heroes of Sindh wildlife department are present at Rohri Canal Khairpur SindhFlag of Pakistan. Their task is to rescue 2 'Indus Dolphins' - one among precious wildlife species of the world endemic to the Indus River System," read the tweet shared on Sindh Wildlife's official Twitter account.

This rescue team is led by Mir Akhtar, who holds an experience of more than 26 years in dealing with wildlife.

"Undoubtedly their action may be seen as filled with an eternal measure of love for the species. We wish them successful rescue of the two stranded blind Indus Dolphins," the tweet added.



As per data released earlier, the Indus blind dolphin is one of the most-threatened sweet-water dolphin species.

There was once a time when a large number of blind dolphins would be found in the Indus River. But now, its habitat has shrunk due to the construction of reservoirs, dams, and barrages for agricultural purposes.