Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Telegram tips: 'Bring expressions to life' through emojis

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

An animated Telegram emoji on a phone's screen. — Twitter

Emojis are a way of communicating easily with someone through a single click — saving the time of typing a text message.

Keeping this in mind, Telegram has offered its users more than 100 animated emojis to bring their favourite "expressions to life".

"To quickly pull up any emoji (animated or not), type a word into the message bar or use shortcuts like: heart," the platform said in a Tweet aimed at providing users "tips".

Moreover, revealing more options, Telegram said that the emoji shortcuts are available for all languages.

