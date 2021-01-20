JUI-F denied permission to hold anti-Israel rally in Karachi

A Reuters file image of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

JUI-F sought permission to hold anti-Israel rally on Jan 21.

Karachi East DC has sought opinion of police officials.

Sindh has the most number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

KARACHI: The local administration on Wednesday refused to grant permission for an anti-Israel rally planned by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman-led JUI-F in the metropolis.

The party had submitted a request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on January 12 seeking permission from the office of Deputy Commissioner East.

Sources told Geo News that DC Muhammad Ali Shah has sought the opinion of Sindh Police and the application is under review.

Earlier this month, the JUI-F announced organising a "million-man march" and a gathering near Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum in Karachi on January 21 to condemn Israel and any potential move to establish diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.



On Monday, the Maulana said in a press briefing that the anti-Israel rally will be attended by the 11-party Opposition alliance under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner.

According to a report in The News, JUI-F leaders have been visiting seminaries in the city to seek their support for the planned rally.

Last week, they visited Jamia Binori Town, Jamia Ahsun Uloom and Jamia Ehtishamia, Jamia Darul Uloom Suffa, Jamia Nadwatul Ilam, Jamia Ahyaul Uloom, and Jamia Farooqia Phase 2, Darul Uloom Karachi, Jamia Binoria in SITE, Jamia Farooqia in Shah Faisal Colony, Jamia Ashrafia Qasmia, Jamia Hamadia, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Shadbagh, Jamia Maghzan Uloom, and other seminaries.

JUI-F leaders also met Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman, former head of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Allama Mufti Taqi Usmani, Allama Ubaidullah Khalid Khan, and talked with seminary students at Jamia Manbah-ul Uloom (Manghopir).



COVID-19 situation

It may be noted here that under the anti-coronavirus measures, Sindh government has banned large public gatherings across the province.

With 237,308 infections, Sindh is the hardest hit province across the country and has the most number of active COVID-19 cases at 18,377.

Data issued by the provincial government shows 21,629 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of January 2021.

In almost a year since the virus was first detected in the province, at least 3,830 people have died of it.

Since the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) green-lighted two anti-coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, the AstraZeneca-Oxford and the vaccine by China's Sinopharm, Sindh Health Department has sought Rs1.5 billion for procurement of the inoculations.