57 'high-value' phones, other electronic equipment seized at Islamabad airport

Thursday Jan 21, 2021
Customs officials have seized as many as 57 "high-value" mobile phones along with other valuable electronic items at the Islamabad International Airport, it was announced on Wednesday.
Federal Bureau of Revenue's spokesperson, in a tweet, said: "Consistent efforts resulted in seizures of 57 high-value mobile phones, 16 Ipads and 4 drone cameras along with other electronic items like smartwatches."
Revealing the cost of the seized goods, the spokesperson said that they were worth Rs11 million. "Legal Action has been initiated against two individuals."
The spokesperson said that the crackdown at the airport was made in line with "the vision of prime minister" against "illegal movement of commercial goods".