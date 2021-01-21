57 'high-value' phones, other electronic equipment seized at Islamabad airport

Representational image. — Reuters/File

Customs seizes as many as 57 "high-value" mobile phones, several other valuable electronic items

16 iPads and four drone cameras were also seized, says FBR spokesperson

FBR spokesperson says the seized goods are worth Rs11 million

Customs officials have seized as many as 57 "high-value" mobile phones along with other valuable electronic items at the Islamabad International Airport, it was announced on Wednesday.



Federal Bureau of Revenue's spokesperson, in a tweet, said: "Consistent efforts resulted in seizures of 57 high-value mobile phones, 16 Ipads and 4 drone cameras along with other electronic items like smartwatches."

Revealing the cost of the seized goods, the spokesperson said that they were worth Rs11 million. "Legal Action has been initiated against two individuals."

The spokesperson said that the crackdown at the airport was made in line with "the vision of prime minister" against "illegal movement of commercial goods".