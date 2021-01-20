InaugurationDay: How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden replacing Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 12, 2020. — REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Here's how world leaders are reacting to US President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, replacing his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

"I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond."



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security."



Johnson also tweeted: "Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."



European Commission President Usrula Von Der Leyen

"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. We can together join forces to push for global change – based on our common values, interests and multilateralism."



"Congratulations @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and @KamalaHarris – the first woman Vice-President of the US! Thank you for the inspiring inaugural address and for the offer to cooperate. Europe is ready for a fresh start."



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

"The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy."



"Today is a great day. The Administration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris begins its journey. All the successes and support of Spain in this era of hope and future. We'll work with the US for democracy and the reinforcement of a more just, sustainable & inclusive global governance."



"Equality is making its way unstoppably around the world. For the first time, the United States of America has a woman as Vice President. A change of era, not only for the US, but for all of society. It is the time of women! Congratulations, @KamalaHarris !"



Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte

"We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."



"Wishing good work to President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris . This is a great day for democracy, reaching far beyond the American borders. Italy stands ready to face the challenges of our common international agenda together with the United States."



Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran."



Hamas Spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum

“There are no regrets at the departure of Trump, as he has been the biggest source and sponsor of injustice, violence and extremism in the world and the direct partner of the Israeli occupation in the aggression against our people.”



“US President Joe Biden must reverse the course of misguided and unjust policies against our people and lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.”

Greta Thunberg

"He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"