Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: US vice president Kamala Harris' swearing in ceremony

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

History was made on Wednesday as Kamala Harris, a former Californian senator, was sworn in as the first African-American and woman vice president of the United States.

Her oath required her to say: "I, Kamala David Harris, do solemnly swear, that I will support and defend the Constitution of the Unites States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

The oath was administered to her by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a ceremony at the US Capitol.

The ceremony followed Jennifer Lopez singing "America The Beautiful", a much-cherished American patriotic song based on a poem written by the professor, poet, and writer, Katharine Lee Bates, during an 1893 trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado.


More From World:

WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the US

WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the US
China imposes sanctions on 28 US individuals as Trump leaves White House

China imposes sanctions on 28 US individuals as Trump leaves White House
#InaugurationDay: How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden replacing Donald Trump

#InaugurationDay: How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden replacing Donald Trump
PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, looks forward to building stronger ties

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, looks forward to building stronger ties
Kamala Harris sworn in as first woman US vice president

Kamala Harris sworn in as first woman US vice president
Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'

Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'
Here's how Joe Biden plans to roll back Donald Trump's immigration policies

Here's how Joe Biden plans to roll back Donald Trump's immigration policies
Madrid blast leaves two dead, several injured as nearby buildings damaged

Madrid blast leaves two dead, several injured as nearby buildings damaged
The Trump era: What the world gained and lost

The Trump era: What the world gained and lost
Dozen US National Guard troops removed from duty after scrutiny ahead of inaugural ceremony

Dozen US National Guard troops removed from duty after scrutiny ahead of inaugural ceremony
Moderna investigating possible reactions to coronavirus vaccine

Moderna investigating possible reactions to coronavirus vaccine
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appeals to Joe Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appeals to Joe Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Latest

view all