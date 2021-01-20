WATCH: US vice president Kamala Harris' swearing in ceremony

History was made on Wednesday as Kamala Harris, a former Californian senator, was sworn in as the first African-American and woman vice president of the United States.

Her oath required her to say: "I, Kamala David Harris, do solemnly swear, that I will support and defend the Constitution of the Unites States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

The oath was administered to her by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a ceremony at the US Capitol.

The ceremony followed Jennifer Lopez singing "America The Beautiful", a much-cherished American patriotic song based on a poem written by the professor, poet, and writer, Katharine Lee Bates, during an 1893 trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado.



