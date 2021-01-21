Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Do you know who designed Joe Biden's inauguration dress?

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Big day for fashion in Washington as Joe Biden, Jill Biden along with Kamala Harris and her other half pose for an iconic picture. Photo: AFP
  • Joe Biden was seen wearing a custom blue suit made by iconic 81-year-old American dress designer, Ralph Lauren.
  • Ralph Lauren had designed and stitched President’s suit, tie, and complete attire.
  • Meanwhile, the First Lady’s matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals.

LAHORE: The world had set its eye on the inauguration ceremony of US-President Joe Biden who was seen wearing a custom blue suit made by iconic 81-year-old American dress designer, Ralph Lauren on his oath-taking on Wednesday.

On the other hand, First Lady Jill Biden was donning an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress prepared for her by the famous “Markarian” brand’s illustrious young costume creator, Alexandra O’Neill, American magazine, Vanity Affairs reported.

According to the monthly fashion journal, Ralph Lauren had designed and stitched President Biden’s suit, tie, and overcoat in the same fabric as his mask.

Read more: Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban

Meanwhile, the First Lady’s matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by “Markarian”.

According to CNN, VP Kamala Harris wore an outfit by Black American designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. She opted for a bright purple coat and matching dress, which she paired with a black mask and her signature pearls.

Moreover, former First Lady Michelle Obama looked to one of her favorite fashion designers as she attended the historic 59th presidential inauguration donning a raspberry-hued look designed by Los Angeles-based designer Sergio Hudson. 

Photo Courtesy: TownandCountry/GettyImages

"The former first lady wore a matching coat, turtleneck, and trousers with Hudson’s signature gold belt. Obama finished off the look with a silk face mask by Christy Rilling and Stuart Weitzman shoes," a fashion magazine named Women's Wear Daily reported.

