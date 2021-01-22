Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Reuters

Biden seeks five-year extension in arms control deal with Russia

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 22, 2021

A Reuters file photo of Joe Biden.

  • Biden taks US intelligence community to assess Solar Winds cyber breach, Russian interference in 2020 elections etc
  • Arms control treaty expires on Feb 5

WASHINGTON: In one of the first major foreign policy decisions, US President Joe Biden is seeking a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia.

“The President has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interests of the United States. And this extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial as it is at this time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

She also said Biden had “tasked” the US intelligence community for its full assessment of the Solar Winds cyber breach, Russian interference in the 2020 election, Russia’s use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny and alleged bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

“Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so too we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions,” Psaki said.

The arms control treaty, which is due to expire on February 5, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

In addition to restricting the number of deployed strategic nuclear weapons to its lowest level in decades, New START also limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers that deliver them.

Also read: Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban

In a statement, the Pentagon said that Americans were “much safer” with the treaty intact and extended.

“Just as we engage Russia in ways that advance American interests, we in the Department will remain clear-eyed about the challenges Russia poses and committed to defending the nation against their reckless and adversarial actions,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The treaty’s lapse would end all restraints on deployments of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear warheads and the delivery systems that carry them, potentially fueling a new arms race, policy experts have said.

Earlier, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters that US lawmakers have been briefed on Biden’s decision on the New START treaty.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it remained committed to extending New START and would welcome efforts promised by the Biden administration to reach agreement.

More From World:

India to begin commercial COVID-19 vaccine exports

India to begin commercial COVID-19 vaccine exports
Pfizer cuts COVID-19 vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries

Pfizer cuts COVID-19 vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries
German researchers make paralysed mice walk again

German researchers make paralysed mice walk again
Bundled-up Bernie: The story of the mittens that sparked an inauguration meme storm

Bundled-up Bernie: The story of the mittens that sparked an inauguration meme storm
Mongolian PM resigns after protests over COVID-19 mother's treatment

Mongolian PM resigns after protests over COVID-19 mother's treatment
Chinese scientists develop gene therapy that could 'delay ageing' and 'extend lifespan'

Chinese scientists develop gene therapy that could 'delay ageing' and 'extend lifespan'
Do you know who designed Joe Biden's inauguration day suit?

Do you know who designed Joe Biden's inauguration day suit?
Picture of Bernie Sanders sitting alone at Joe Biden's inauguration breaks the internet

Picture of Bernie Sanders sitting alone at Joe Biden's inauguration breaks the internet
Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban

Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban
'Moussavi offered £2m cut to help make Pakistan settle Broadsheet case'

'Moussavi offered £2m cut to help make Pakistan settle Broadsheet case'
WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the United States

WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the United States
China imposes sanctions on 28 US individuals as Trump leaves White House

China imposes sanctions on 28 US individuals as Trump leaves White House

Latest

view all