Dubai police fine guardian AED50,000 after child caught riding motorbike on public road

UAE's child protection law makes it a crime to put children in danger or neglect their safety

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

February 21, 2026

Screenshot taken from video released by Dubai police on February 20, 2026, showing two children riding a recreational electric motorbike on a public street in Dubai. — X@DubaiPoliceHQ
DUBAI: Dubai Police have fined a child’s guardian AED50,000 after a minor was caught riding a recreational electric motorbike on a public street, officials said.

Traffic patrol officers stopped the child, who was accompanied by another minor, to prevent any risk to them and other road users. The bike was impounded.

Police said the guardian was summoned and must pay a 50,000 dirham fee to release the vehicle, in line with Dubai traffic rules that allow authorities to seize vehicles involved in dangerous behaviour.

Officials added that legal action was also taken under the UAE's child protection law, which makes it a crime to put children in danger or neglect their safety.

Police warned parents not to allow underage children to ride or drive any vehicle on public roads, saying children are not physically or mentally prepared to handle traffic.

Dubai Police said strict action will continue against anyone who endangers children or public safety.

