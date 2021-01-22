Sindh hints at postponing exams due to prolonged school closure

Grade 1 to 8 and universities to reopen from February 1

Students won't be promoted without exams

Exams to be held after 60% of the syllabus is covered

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has hinted at the possible postponement of examination for the academic year due to the prolonged closure of educational institutions owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Ghani made the remarks while talking to the media after a meeting of the steering committee on education to discuss the ongoing education situation. "We all agreed that we should be in a hurry to hold exams and ensure that at least 60% of the curriculum is taught comprehensive," he said, ruling out the possibility of promoting students with exams.

The provincial minister said a committee has been set up to review and compile schedules for the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-20 including examination and holidays. "The next meeting of the steering committee has been scheduled for January 30."

Reopening schools and universities

"In-person classes for Grade 9 to Grade 12 have started while rest of the educational institutions will open by February 1."

The education minister said grade 1 to 8 and universities will reopen from February 1 with the condition that educational institution’s administration calls in students in two groups – 50% of the students on one day while other half will be called in the next day.



The education minister said the provincial government would be conducting a census of private schools.

On coronavirus measures, he said random testing will continue at educational institutions. Ghani reflected that both health and education ministries would have differing opinions on the matter. "And that is how it should be."