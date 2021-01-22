Punjab to introduce 'innovative ways' to teach English language

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas meeting a British Council team regarding teacher training at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED).

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department is set to introduce "innovative ways" to train teachers and teach students the English language.

This was announced by Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas in a tweet on Friday after meeting a British Council team regarding teacher training at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED).

"We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers," he wrote. "Once all is decided, will make the announcement."





