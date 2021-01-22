Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab to introduce 'innovative ways' to teach English language

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas meeting a British Council team regarding teacher training at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED).

  • Punjab education minister meets British Council team.
  • Innovative ways to train teachers and teach students English language to be introduced.

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department is set to introduce "innovative ways" to train teachers and teach students the English language. 

This was announced by Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas in a tweet on Friday after meeting a British Council team regarding teacher training at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED). 

"We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers," he wrote. "Once all is decided, will make the announcement."


More From Pakistan:

Bilawal House releases details of Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding

Bilawal House releases details of Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding
Sindh hints at postponing exams due to prolonged school closure

Sindh hints at postponing exams due to prolonged school closure
Accountability court rejects NAB plea to extend Khawaja Asif's physical remand

Accountability court rejects NAB plea to extend Khawaja Asif's physical remand
Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail plea in SC

Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail plea in SC
UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on protection of religious sites

UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on protection of religious sites
3 of Karachi's 'Honda Civic Gang' arrested in 'encounter', police say

3 of Karachi's 'Honda Civic Gang' arrested in 'encounter', police say
Doctors' body seeks SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan's resignation over MTI Ordinance

Doctors' body seeks SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan's resignation over MTI Ordinance
Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic

Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic
ECNEC approves Rs13.3b for HEC's advanced skill development programme

ECNEC approves Rs13.3b for HEC's advanced skill development programme

PML-N 'rejects' Broadsheet probe under retired Justice Azmat Saeed

PML-N 'rejects' Broadsheet probe under retired Justice Azmat Saeed
Out-of-turn promotion of police officers up for debate in Supreme Court

Out-of-turn promotion of police officers up for debate in Supreme Court
Punjab Govt suggests September for local government polls

Punjab Govt suggests September for local government polls

Latest

view all