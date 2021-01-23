Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton can now reach Queen Elizabeth bypassing all aides and assistants in the palace

Kate Middleton has been enjoying a close bond with Queen Elizabeth, ever since she joined the royal family.



This means that the Duchess of Cambridge can directly call the 94-year-old monarch, bypassing all aides and assistants in the palace.



As revealed by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, “Kate has her own direct line to speak to the Queen and she calls her to check in on her and give her updates on the children. She always leans on her for advice.

"It’s believed Kate was the one to teach the Queen how to use Zoom and that’s been lovely, so she can see her great-grandkids and stay connected," he told OK! magazine.

Larcombe continued: "Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the Royal Family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”