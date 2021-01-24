Erdogan launches welding of 3rd MILGEM corvette for Pakistan Navy

Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi also accompanied the Turkish President at the ground-breaking of the third of the four corvettes for the Pakistan Navy. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that the defence collaboration for the construction of warships is another milestone in Turkey-Pakistan defence ties.

Addressing the launching the practical work on the third ship to be constructed for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul, Erdogan said Pakistan is our brotherly country with whom Turkey enjoys excellent relations.

He said both Pakistan and Turkey are living in difficult geographies and face similar challenges.

The Turkish President highlighted that Turkey would continue to support friendly and allied countries in the field of defence.

While referring to his visit to Pakistan last year, President Erdogan said the two countries signed a Strategic Economic Framework that would provide the necessary institutional framework to further enhance bilateral ties.



