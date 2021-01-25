Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams

Israel expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to include 16- to 18-year-olds. Photo: Reuters

Israel includes teens in vaccination drive

Israel has the world’s fastest vaccine distribution rate

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Israel started with the elderly

Israel is now vaccinating 16 to 18-year-olds against coronavirus so they can appear for their exams.

Israel has the world’s fastest vaccine distribution rate. With regular imports of the Pfizer Inc vaccines, it has administered at least one dose to more than 25% of its nine million population since December 19, the country's health ministry was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Israel started with the elderly and others at high risk, but people aged 40 and over can also now get the jab.



Read more: UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel

You can watch the vaccination drive here.

Israel hopes to start reopening its economy in February.

The inclusion of 16 to 18-year-olds - with parental permission - is meant "to enable their return (to school) and the orderly holding of exams", an education ministry spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Read more: JUI-F denied permission to hold anti-Israel rally in Karachi

The country has been under a third national lockdown since December 27. Critics say the government has mishandled the crisis, lacking a clear long-term strategy and allowing politics to cloud its decisions.

Israel has recorded more than 596,000 cases and 4,392 deaths with Covid-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.