New Delhi resounded with 'long live Pakistan' slogans two days before Indian Republic Day

New Delhi's Khan Market metro station resounded with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan) just two days ahead of the Indian Republic Day Sunday morning.



According to the police, at around 1am, a PCR call was received at the Tughlaq Road police station about a few people shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" near the Khan Market metro station, NDTV reported.

Local police said the detainees include three women and their families are being investigated.



During an interrogation, it was revealed that they had come to the India Gate area on rented Yulu bikes.

"They decided to race on the Yulu bikes and call each other by names based on countries, including that of Pakistan. They had shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" in a lighter vein," a senior officer told the publication.