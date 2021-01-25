Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

New Delhi resounded with 'long live Pakistan' slogans two days before Indian Republic Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

  • According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Tughlaq Road police station about a few people shouting "Pakistan Zindabad"
  • Local police said the detainees include three women and their families are being investigated
  • During an interrogation, it was revealed that they had come to the India Gate area on rented Yulu bikes

New Delhi's Khan Market metro station resounded with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan) just two days ahead of the Indian Republic Day Sunday morning. 

According to the police, at around 1am, a PCR call was received at the Tughlaq Road police station about a few people shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" near the Khan Market metro station, NDTV reported.

Local police said the detainees include three women and their families are being investigated.

Read more: Indian Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat

During an interrogation, it was revealed that they had come to the India Gate area on rented Yulu bikes.

"They decided to race on the Yulu bikes and call each other by names based on countries, including that of Pakistan. They had shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" in a lighter vein," a senior officer told the publication.

More From World:

WHO includes Madina among world’s healthiest cities

WHO includes Madina among world’s healthiest cities
Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams

Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams
Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US
Billions will live in poverty for at least a decade due to COVID-19: Oxfam report

Billions will live in poverty for at least a decade due to COVID-19: Oxfam report
Oman limits jobs for expats amid economic downturn

Oman limits jobs for expats amid economic downturn
UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel

UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk
Coronavirus: Foreigners in Bali made to do push-ups for not wearing face masks

Coronavirus: Foreigners in Bali made to do push-ups for not wearing face masks
Turkey's religious authority forbids use of 'evil eye' ornaments

Turkey's religious authority forbids use of 'evil eye' ornaments

Biden administration to review US-Taliban peace agreement

Biden administration to review US-Taliban peace agreement
Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'

Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'
TikTok blackout challenge: Italy tells platform to block users after death of young girl

TikTok blackout challenge: Italy tells platform to block users after death of young girl

Latest

view all