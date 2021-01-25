Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate

An APP file photo of Senate.

12 bills introduced in the Senate

Bill proposes 5-year sentence for removal, tarnish or burning of Jinnah's photos

Senate chairman forwards all bills to relevant committees

ISLAMABAD: A bill proposing a five-year sentence for the removal, tarnishing or burning of photos of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has been presented before the Senate.

It was put forward by PML-N's Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah during a Senate session being chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday. Apart from a five-year sentence, the bill also seeks to impose a fine worth Rs50,000 on the individual(s) who tarnish, remove or burn an image of the country's founding father.

According to APP, as many as 12 private member bills were introduced in the Senate today and the chairman referred all bills to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.



The bills included the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Public Complaints (Removal of Grievance) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2020, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Educational Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the West Pakistan Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2021,

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq withdrew the constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 213), introduced on January 20, 2020, from the house.