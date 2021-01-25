Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. — AFP/File
  • Korangi and Malir districts record COVID-19 positivity rate of 2%
  • 854 new cases reported across Sindh
  • Provincial coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,900

KARACHI: The metropolis has witnessed a decline in community transmission in the past three days with the coronavirus positivity rate dropping below 5%, Sindh Health Department said on Monday. 

Four of our Karachi's districts — Malir, Korangi, West, and Central — saw the positivity rate fall down to single-digits with Malir and Korangi recording the lowest rate at 2%. District West reported 3% while Central's rate stood at 4%. 

Read more: Karachi witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases because of 'ideal weather', experts suggest

The province confirmed 854 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the accumulated tally to 242,053. 

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the death toll climbed to 3,900 as the virus claimed eight lives on Sunday. With 11,497 tests conducted across the province, the positivity rate stood at 7.4%. 

More From Pakistan:

PML-N to contest Senate polls

PML-N to contest Senate polls
Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students
Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day

Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day
'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry

'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry
ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report

ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report
#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams
Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate

Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate
Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival

Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival
One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested

One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested
Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz

Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz
Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress

Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress

Latest

view all