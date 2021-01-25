Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. — AFP/File

Korangi and Malir districts record COVID-19 positivity rate of 2%

854 new cases reported across Sindh

Provincial coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,900

KARACHI: The metropolis has witnessed a decline in community transmission in the past three days with the coronavirus positivity rate dropping below 5%, Sindh Health Department said on Monday.

Four of our Karachi's districts — Malir, Korangi, West, and Central — saw the positivity rate fall down to single-digits with Malir and Korangi recording the lowest rate at 2%. District West reported 3% while Central's rate stood at 4%.

The province confirmed 854 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the accumulated tally to 242,053.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the death toll climbed to 3,900 as the virus claimed eight lives on Sunday. With 11,497 tests conducted across the province, the positivity rate stood at 7.4%.