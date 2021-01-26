Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore university students protest full fee despite closure of campus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Students protesting outside a university against fee hike in a separate protest in Peshawar. Photo: File (Representational Image)
  • Students demonstrate in support of their demands outside private university in Lahore.
  • Protesters complain that the university has been closed for a year but students are being charged full tuition fees.
  • University administration negotiating with the protesting students.

LAHORE: A number of students enrolled at a private university on Tuesday protested against their varsity for charging them full fee despite the closure of their campus for the past year.

The students held their protest outside the university's campus in the provincial capital.

The university's administration is negotiating with the protesting students over the fee issue.

The administration has also clarified that as per university policy, the institution will reopen from February 1.

