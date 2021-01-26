Lahore university students protest full fee despite closure of campus

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021
LAHORE: A number of students enrolled at a private university on Tuesday protested against their varsity for charging them full fee despite the closure of their campus for the past year.
The students held their protest outside the university's campus in the provincial capital.
The university's administration is negotiating with the protesting students over the fee issue.
The administration has also clarified that as per university policy, the institution will reopen from February 1.