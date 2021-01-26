Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

The makers of Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to suspend it for a few weeks, Indian media reported.

The Indian Express citing sources reported that the show hosted by Kapil Sharma will be suspended temporarily for a few creative changes.

The show will be back within few weeks in a revamped avatar.

The other reason, The Kapil Sharma Show is being suspended is that the host’s wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and the couple is set to welcome their second baby next month, therefore, Kapil has decided to take a break.

The actor-comedian wants to spend more time with his family and the newborn, the report further says.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their first baby daughter in December 2019.

The Kapil Sharma Show, produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, was launched in 2016.

