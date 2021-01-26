Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Woman crafts doll out of viral Bernie Sanders meme and is willing to sell it for charity

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

The doll of  the viral image of Bernie Sanders from US President Joe Biden's inauguration. — eBay
  • Viral image of Bernie Sanders from US President Joe Biden's inauguration crocheted into a doll
  • Woman willing to donate proceeds from bidding the doll to charity
  • Senator Sanders has long been one of Meals on Wheels' biggest advocates

We all remember the viral image of Bernie Sanders from US President Joe Biden's inauguration, which inspired countless memes around the world. Taking it a bit further, a woman has crafted a doll out of the meme and is willing to auction it for charity. 

Those mitten gloves and that Bernie Sanders expression were caught by netizens and used to generate a meme fest. A Texas woman crocheted a doll out of the viral image, and has put it up for auction on eBay.  

The seller, Tobey King, is willing to donate 100% of the profits from the doll's auction as charity for Meals on Wheels America. 

"I was talking with another crafter friend who told me Bernie had just sold some hoodies and donated all the proceeds to Meals on Wheels Vermont, and I knew that that is what I wanted to do with the doll I made," said King, owner of Tobey Time Crochet. "With the attention it was getting I was hopeful Meals on Wheels would get a good donation."

The starting bid for the doll was 99 cents. However, by Monday evening, it had ballooned to above $15,000, with the bidding set to close on Tuesday. 

"Senator Sanders has long been one of Meals on Wheels' biggest advocates, and it's incredible to see how his unexpected moment in the spotlight is inspiring others to join the fight to address senior hunger and isolation, as well," Jenny Young, vice president of communications for Meals on Wheels America, told CNN.

The Sanders campaign store started selling sweatshirts with the meme on it on Monday, with the proceeds to be delivered to Meals on Wheels America. 

Young said that the demand for Meals on Wheels skyrocketed during the pandemic, as more adult people found themselves homebound and unable to go out to get food. 

"The awareness for our cause is needed now more than ever, and on behalf of the entire nationwide network, we greatly appreciate the support," said Young. 

Speaking to CNN, King said that it took her 9 hours to crochet the doll, which has been made to sit. The lucky winner, according to King, will receive a wooden bench as well with the doll. 

King, a mother of two, is quite happy that her doll has received attention around the globe. 

"The attention that my Bernie doll and I have received is unbelievable," said King. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude."

