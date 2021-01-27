Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
Priyanka Chopra opens up about bonding with her in-laws

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a glimpse of her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas' family. 

During an interview with Marie Claire, the Quantico actor revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas live only a stone’s throw away from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner but don’t get to meet that often.

However, when the family does get together, it always turns into an enormous affair.

"We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it's a huge party. It's all our parents, the girls and the boys,” she went on to say.

"Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together. It only took a global pandemic for that to happen,” she added.

Nick chimed in and said: "We're both aware that [last year] was really challenging [with COVID-19], but we were able to be together. It was a blessing, and it created a good foundation for us."

