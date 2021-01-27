Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides

Students wearing facemasks attend a class at a government school in Lahore on September 15, 2020 after educational institutes were reopened nearly six months after the spread of coronavirus. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), after a detailed discussion with all stakeholders on Wednesday, decided that all remaining educational institutions, particularly primary and middle schools, as well as universities, shall resume classes from February 1.

The forum decided that students in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar would attend classes with 50% strength on alternate days.

The NCOC morning session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar with National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood also attended the meeting, whereas the provincial health minister of Sindh and chief secretaries of all federating units joined the meeting through video link.

The forum has decided to reopen the education sector with strict recommendations of staggered classes for three days a week in the urban centres, in light of the higher coronavirus positivity ratio reported there.



However, universities would resume operations as per the usual schedule.



The forum was informed that globally, the disease trend had witnessed a hike after the complete reopening of the education sector, therefore the approach to cut down the attendance on a given day would help in reducing the resurgence of the contagion.

It was also informed that vaccination centres have been established all across the country, wherein staff trainings and other arrangements have been completed to kick-start coronavirus inoculation.