Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Reuters

Bangladesh to send thousands of Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Rohingya Refugees sit on wooden benches of a navy vessel on their way to the Bhasan Char island of Bangladesh on December 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
  • Bangladesh has decided to move more Rohingya refugees to remote island of Bhasan Char 
  • Since early December, Bangladesh has moved more than 3,500 refugees to the remote island
  • The Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are not allowed to move off the island without government permission

Even after criticism from the United Nations and other human rights organisations from around the world, Bangladesh has decided to relocate 2,000to 3,000 more Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar to the remote island of Bhasan Char island. 

Since early December, Bangladesh has moved more than 3,500 refugees to Bhasan Char from border camps where a million live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides.

Bhasan Char emerged from the sea only two decades ago and is several hours by boat from the nearest port at Chittagong. The Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are not allowed to move off the island without government permission.

“Most probably, they will be taken to Chittagong tomorrow and the next day, they will be sent to Bhasan Char from there,” Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.

“Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That’s why more people are going there.”

Read more: Thousands of Rohingya refugees relocated to remote island in Bangladesh

Bangladesh justifies the move to the island saying overcrowding in the camps in Cox’s Bazar is leading to crimes.

It also dismisses concerns of floods, citing the construction of a 2-metre (6.5 feet) embankment for 12 km (7.5 miles) to protect the island along with housing for 100,000 people, as well as facilities such as cyclone centres and hospitals.

Its actions, nevertheless, have attracted criticism from relief agencies that have not been consulted on the transfers.

“The U.N. has previously shared terms of reference with the government for the technical and protection assessments to evaluate the safety and sustainability of life on Bhasan Char, though we have not yet been permitted to carry out these assessments,” the U.N. refugee agency said in an email.

“We emphasize that all movements to Bhasan Char must be voluntary and based upon full information regarding the conditions of life on the island and the rights and services that refugees will be able to access there.”

The government says the relocation is voluntary but some refugees from the first group that went there in early December have spoken of being coerced.

Read more: Bangladesh govt moves Rohingya Muslim refugees to low-lying island

More From World:

UK mulls over tough new border measures to fight coronavirus

UK mulls over tough new border measures to fight coronavirus
Indian court rules groping minor without touching skin isn’t sexual assault

Indian court rules groping minor without touching skin isn’t sexual assault
Curfew-like situation in New Delhi after farmers' tractor rally violence

Curfew-like situation in New Delhi after farmers' tractor rally violence
US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion

US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion
Biden's nominee Antony Blinken confirmed as secretary of state

Biden's nominee Antony Blinken confirmed as secretary of state
Israel opens embassy in UAE, reestablishes ties with Morocco

Israel opens embassy in UAE, reestablishes ties with Morocco
UK's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 grim milestone

UK's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 grim milestone
WATCH: Holy Kaaba's roof cleaned in record 40 minutes

WATCH: Holy Kaaba's roof cleaned in record 40 minutes
Woman crafts doll out of viral Bernie Sanders meme and is willing to sell it for charity

Woman crafts doll out of viral Bernie Sanders meme and is willing to sell it for charity
'Highly educated' Indian parents allegedly kill daughters, believing they could revive them: report

'Highly educated' Indian parents allegedly kill daughters, believing they could revive them: report
Saudi Arabia to receive 3m Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots in about a week from India

Saudi Arabia to receive 3m Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots in about a week from India
Chaos in New Delhi as protesting farmers hoist their flag on Red Fort

Chaos in New Delhi as protesting farmers hoist their flag on Red Fort

Latest

view all