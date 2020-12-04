Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Thousands of Rohingya refugees relocated to remote island in Bangladesh

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Rohingya refugees. Photo: AFP

BANGLADESH: Some 1,600 Rohingya refugees have been shifted to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal. According to human rights groups, many people were not willing to relocate and were forced to move, BBC reported Friday.

Bangladesh, however, maintains that all the refugees willingly moved to the island and no one was coerced to do so. According to the government, relocating some of the refugees to Bhasan Char will ease the overcrowding in camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya, a Muslim minority group that fled Myanmar to escape persecution. 

According to the report, Human Rights Watch interviewed 12 Rohingya families who said their names had been included in the list of refugees to be moved to Bhasan Char against their will.

In response to the move, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Bangladesh on Friday and asked it to uphold its commitment by ensuring that all those relocated to the remote Island have consented to the decision. 

"UNHCR stood ready to evaluate conditions on the island to ensure that it is a “safe and sustainable place for refugees to live," if permitted by the government, UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said, per Reuters.

More From World:

India says Trudeau's comments over farmers' protests 'unacceptable interference in internal affairs'

India says Trudeau's comments over farmers' protests 'unacceptable interference in internal affairs'
One person dies of coronavirus every nine seconds

One person dies of coronavirus every nine seconds
The pandemic that cost Trump his reelection

The pandemic that cost Trump his reelection

Indian-American Gitnajili Rao is TIME's first-ever 'Kid of the Year'

Indian-American Gitnajili Rao is TIME's first-ever 'Kid of the Year'
Ivanka Trump questioned in inauguration fund lawsuit

Ivanka Trump questioned in inauguration fund lawsuit

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 4

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 4
Interpol warns of 'organised crime threat' to coronavirus vaccine via Orange Notice

Interpol warns of 'organised crime threat' to coronavirus vaccine via Orange Notice
Former French president Valéry Giscard dies of coronavirus at 94

Former French president Valéry Giscard dies of coronavirus at 94
First Indian Muslim man arrested under 'love-jihad' law

First Indian Muslim man arrested under 'love-jihad' law
'Will see you in four years,' says Donald Trump, hinting at 2024 presidential bid

'Will see you in four years,' says Donald Trump, hinting at 2024 presidential bid
Malala joins Tiktok, asks people to donate to her education fund

Malala joins Tiktok, asks people to donate to her education fund
India: Woman kills sister-in-law for serving 'stale biryani'

India: Woman kills sister-in-law for serving 'stale biryani'

Latest

view all