Coronavirus: Islamabad admin allows outdoor dining after 10pm, indoor still banned

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital's district administration has allowed outdoor dining at various eateries across the city after 10pm, it said in a statement on Thursday, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but maintained the ban on indoor dining.

Islamabad district administration said the 10pm ban on indoor dining "will remain in place", while the pre-existing timetable for shopping malls and business centres, that has been in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, will continue to be implemented as well.

"Restrictions on closing recreational areas by 6pm will also remain in place," it added, noting that the steps were taken in the light of the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) decisions.

"The coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) will continue to be strictly enforced," the Islamabad district administration stressed.

Pakistan has so far recorded almost 540,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 11,500 deaths from the pandemic. On Thursday, close to 2,000 new cases and 64 deaths were reported.