Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

900,000 hacking incidents occur daily in Pakistan: IT minister

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque addressing an event in Islamabad, on January 28, 2021. — PID
  • IT ministry thwarts 900,000 hacking attempts daily, says federal minister Syed Aminul Haque
  • Your IT ministry stays awake so you can sleep peacefully, says Haque
  • Efforts being made to launch 5G in Pakistan by December 2022, he says

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque said Thursday that more than 900,000 hacking incidents take place in Pakistan every day.

Praising his ministry as he addressed an event in Islamabad, the IT minister went on to say that his ministry thwarts 900,000 hacking attempts daily.

"Your IT ministry stays awake so that you can sleep peacefully," Haque said.

Read more: Cybercrime peaked in Pakistan during the lockdown — will 2021 be any different?

He said that the National Broadband Policy 2021 and National Cyber ​​Policy had been uploaded on the IT ministry's website while work was being done on the edition spectrum were underway.

Haque said that the issue of taxation would be resolved soon, and efforts would be made to launch 5G in Pakistan by December 2022.

The minister said that a project worth Rs250 million had been launched in Jhelum and Chakwal, while agreements worth billions of rupees were being signed in KP, as the government eyes stable internet connection across the country.

'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked

More From Sci-Tech:

80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts

80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts
After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams

After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams
Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August

Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August
Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan
Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan
Two Pakistanis bag awards for 'Inspiring Business Transformation' at World CIO 200 Summit 2020

Two Pakistanis bag awards for 'Inspiring Business Transformation' at World CIO 200 Summit 2020
Coronavirus: Islamabad admin allows outdoor dining after 10pm, indoor still banned

Coronavirus: Islamabad admin allows outdoor dining after 10pm, indoor still banned
Opposition leaders slam PTI government, Imran Khan over Pakistan's low ranking on corruption index

Opposition leaders slam PTI government, Imran Khan over Pakistan's low ranking on corruption index
I am 11. I have petitioned an Islamabad court to ban falcon poaching in Pakistan

I am 11. I have petitioned an Islamabad court to ban falcon poaching in Pakistan
WhatsApp introduces new security feature for desktop, web versions

WhatsApp introduces new security feature for desktop, web versions
WhatsApp posts first Status update to ease users' privacy concerns

WhatsApp posts first Status update to ease users' privacy concerns
Punjab to buy gene sequencing technology to track COVID-19 variants

Punjab to buy gene sequencing technology to track COVID-19 variants

Latest

view all