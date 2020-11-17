Can't connect right now! retry
'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

A representational image demonstrating a hacker. Photo: file

The Sindh Investments official website was hacked on Tuesday by anonymous individuals who demanded the provincial government "shut the schools down now" to save the lives of children during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Hacked By Anonymous. This is a warning message to Pakistan Government," screams the message when one opens https://sindhinvestment.gos.pk/

"Student Lives are no joke! Shut the Schools down now. Students are the real assests of a country, don't destroy your assets," read the message by the hacker. 

"Save Students ! Save Pakistan!"

"Greetz : Anonymous"

The message displayed on the website of the Sindh Investments. Photo: Screenshot from the website

The website was hacked a few hours after Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that schoolchildren will not be granted winter vacations this year. 

The provincial minister had said students have been given more holidays than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Therefore, there's no question of winter vacations right now," he had said.

He added that a final decision on the matter will be taken during a National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting scheduled for late November.

Ghani’s statement came a day after Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood convened a special meeting of education ministers to decide on an NCOC recommendation to announce early and extended winter vacations.

Since there was no consensus, a decision on the matter was deferred till next week.

