Signal update: Custom chat wallpapers rolled out

A representative image of Signal chat wallpaper.

Adding value to the app experience, Signal has rolled out chat wallpapers for users on both platforms — iOS and Android.



The users can now change the background wallpapers for their chats to either custom or default just like WhatsApp.

"Chat wallpapers have arrived! Customize wallpapers for each of your chats or just set a default background for everyone if your patience is wallpaper thin," Signal said.

According to Signal's tweet, the feature is available in Signal 5.3 for Android and iOS.

Signal and Telegram have seen a surge in users ever since WhatsApp's announcement a few weeks ago that it has the right to share user data across its other units such as Messenger and Facebook. It has since postponed the new terms till May after the global outcry.