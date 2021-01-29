Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Biden administration keeping Zalmay Khalilzad as US negotiator with Taliban

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

  • US President Joe Biden asks Zalmay Khalilzad to stay on as special envoy to Afghanistan
  • Khalilzad asked to continue his "vital work" says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken 
  • Khalilzad is a political scientist born in Afghanistan

The United States has decided to retain Zalmay Khalilzad as the US special envoy to Afghanistan.

He has been asked to stay in his post under US President Joe Biden.

“We’ve asked him to continue the vital work that he’s performing,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his first news conference since taking office.

Read more: What does Joe Biden’s pick for defense secretary mean for Afghanistan?

Khalilzad, a political scientist born in Afghanistan, is a veteran of Republican administrations who served as US ambassador to the United Nations, Iraq and Afghanistan under former President George W Bush.

He brokered a deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban.

More From World:

Daniel Pearl murder: Biden administration ‘outraged’ over acquittal of Omar Sheikh by Supreme Court

Daniel Pearl murder: Biden administration ‘outraged’ over acquittal of Omar Sheikh by Supreme Court
Modi says India will make more coronavirus vaccines to give to the world

Modi says India will make more coronavirus vaccines to give to the world
Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report

Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report
Wife gets angry with doctor husband for getting coronavirus vaccine before her

Wife gets angry with doctor husband for getting coronavirus vaccine before her
Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China

Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China
Arif Naqvi will be extradited to US, UK judge rules

Arif Naqvi will be extradited to US, UK judge rules
Biden administration freezes weapons sale to UAE, Saudi Arabia for review

Biden administration freezes weapons sale to UAE, Saudi Arabia for review
Bangladesh to send thousands of Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

Bangladesh to send thousands of Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism
UK mulls over tough new border measures to fight coronavirus

UK mulls over tough new border measures to fight coronavirus
Indian court rules groping minor without touching skin isn’t sexual assault

Indian court rules groping minor without touching skin isn’t sexual assault
Curfew-like situation in New Delhi after farmers' tractor rally violence

Curfew-like situation in New Delhi after farmers' tractor rally violence
US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion

US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion

Latest

view all