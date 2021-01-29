Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. — Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

A low intensity blast occurred nearby the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, police said, adding that there were no casualties.

The explosion, caused by a "very low intensity improvised device" damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement.

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said.

"An explosion occurred recently near the Israeli embassy in India. There were no casualties in the blast, and no damage to the building," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities."

The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometre away from the site.

A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.

In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat's wife, her driver and two others. It coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.


More From World:

Melania Trump's office move could mean she is preparing to divorce Trump

Melania Trump's office move could mean she is preparing to divorce Trump
South Africa's army permits hijab for Muslim women under revised uniform policy

South Africa's army permits hijab for Muslim women under revised uniform policy
Biden administration keeping Zalmay Khalilzad as US negotiator with Taliban

Biden administration keeping Zalmay Khalilzad as US negotiator with Taliban
Daniel Pearl murder: Biden administration ‘outraged’ over acquittal of Omar Sheikh by Supreme Court

Daniel Pearl murder: Biden administration ‘outraged’ over acquittal of Omar Sheikh by Supreme Court
Modi says India will make more coronavirus vaccines to give to the world

Modi says India will make more coronavirus vaccines to give to the world
Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report

Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report
Wife gets angry with doctor husband for getting coronavirus vaccine before her

Wife gets angry with doctor husband for getting coronavirus vaccine before her
Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China

Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China
Arif Naqvi will be extradited to US, UK judge rules

Arif Naqvi will be extradited to US, UK judge rules
Biden administration freezes weapons sale to UAE, Saudi Arabia for review

Biden administration freezes weapons sale to UAE, Saudi Arabia for review
Bangladesh to send thousands of Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

Bangladesh to send thousands of Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism
UK mulls over tough new border measures to fight coronavirus

UK mulls over tough new border measures to fight coronavirus

Latest

view all