Three Karachi districts witness more than 100% increase in coronavirus positivity rate in a week

A man wears a protective mask as he rides on a bus amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan November 16, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Citizens not following coronavirus SOPs led to a surge in positivity rate
  • District Korangi recorded a rate of 2% last week, which rose to 16% on January 28
  • On a positive note, in District East, the rate came down from 33% to 21%

The province's health department said that the reason behind the sharp spike in coronavirus positivity rates is because citizens have not been following the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

Three Karachi districts witnessed more than 100% increase in the coronavirus positivity rate in the past week, Sindh Health Department said Friday.

Read more: Karachi government colleges report surge in coronavirus cases

According to the health department, District Korangi recorded a rate of 2% last week, which rose to 16% on January 28, while District Malir recorded a rate of 2%, which rose to 9%.

Last week, District Central recorded a rate of 4%, which has risen to 15%, while the lowest increase has been recorded in District West — which witnessed an increase from 3% to 4%.

Read more: Karachi witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases because of 'ideal weather', experts suggest

On a positive note, in District East, the rate came down from 33% to 21%, the department said, adding that the positivity rate also went down in District South from 15% to 13%.

