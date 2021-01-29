Three Karachi districts witness more than 100% increase in coronavirus positivity rate in a week

A man wears a protective mask as he rides on a bus amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan November 16, 2020. — Reuters/File

The province's health department said that the reason behind the sharp spike in coronavirus positivity rates is because citizens have not been following the standard operation procedures (SOPs).



Three Karachi districts witnessed more than 100% increase in the coronavirus positivity rate in the past week, Sindh Health Department said Friday.



According to the health department, District Korangi recorded a rate of 2% last week, which rose to 16% on January 28, while District Malir recorded a rate of 2%, which rose to 9%.



Last week, District Central recorded a rate of 4%, which has risen to 15%, while the lowest increase has been recorded in District West — which witnessed an increase from 3% to 4%.

On a positive note, in District East, the rate came down from 33% to 21%, the department said, adding that the positivity rate also went down in District South from 15% to 13%.