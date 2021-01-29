Karachi government colleges report surge in coronavirus cases

Students wear facemasks as they take classes amid coronavirus. Photo: Reuters/File

A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in government colleges across Karachi.

According to the official data, 58 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College fell victim to the virus.

The coronavirus test of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College, too, turned out to be positive.

According to officials, tests are yet to be conducted in most of the colleges in Karachi, however, it is suspected that teaching may be suspended in the colleges reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.