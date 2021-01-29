Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia postpones end of travel and port restrictions to May 17

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

A traveller has her temperature checked at Riyadh International Airport. — Reuters/File
  • KSA postpones end of travel ban for citizens and reopening of ports to May 17
  • The kingdom had earlier set March 31 as the date to lift travel ban and opening ports
  • Country's interior ministry says deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are being delayed

Saudi Arabia has postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports to May 17, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Friday, citing an interior ministry official.

According to Khaleej Times, the Saudi authorities had originally planned to lift the ban from March 31.

The interior ministry, according to Al Arabiya, said that it had extended the ban due to the delays in vaccine deliveries and the rapid spread of coronavirus during the second wave of the virus.

After Pfizer had delayed vaccine deliveries across the globe, Saudi Arabia was forced to reschedule appointments for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the publication said.

"The Kingdom wants to ensure that the majority of the public are immunized against the coronavirus before lifting the ban and reopening borders," Al Arabiya reported, citing the interior ministry.

"Earlier this month, the Kingdom had warned citizens and residents against travelling to 12 countries due to the emergence of the new variant of the virus in those places," Khaleej Times reported.

More From World:

Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi

Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi
WATCH: Bangladesh sends thousands more Rohingya to remote island

WATCH: Bangladesh sends thousands more Rohingya to remote island
Melania Trump's office move could mean she is preparing to divorce Trump

Melania Trump's office move could mean she is preparing to divorce Trump
South Africa's army permits hijab for Muslim women under revised uniform policy

South Africa's army permits hijab for Muslim women under revised uniform policy
Biden administration keeping Zalmay Khalilzad as US negotiator with Taliban

Biden administration keeping Zalmay Khalilzad as US negotiator with Taliban
Daniel Pearl murder: Biden administration ‘outraged’ over acquittal of Omar Sheikh by Supreme Court

Daniel Pearl murder: Biden administration ‘outraged’ over acquittal of Omar Sheikh by Supreme Court
Modi says India will make more coronavirus vaccines to give to the world

Modi says India will make more coronavirus vaccines to give to the world
Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report

Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report
Wife gets angry with doctor husband for getting coronavirus vaccine before her

Wife gets angry with doctor husband for getting coronavirus vaccine before her
Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China

Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China
Arif Naqvi will be extradited to US, UK judge rules

Arif Naqvi will be extradited to US, UK judge rules
Biden administration freezes weapons sale to UAE, Saudi Arabia for review

Biden administration freezes weapons sale to UAE, Saudi Arabia for review

Latest

view all