Saturday Jan 30 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Watch: Justin Timberlake flexes his strength at the gym in ‘beast mode’

Award winning actor Justin Timberlake has been pumping iron at the gym, all in his efforts to gain about 15 pounds for a new movie role.

Timberlake’s progress was showcased by his personal trainer over on Instagram via a short video. The caption going alongside it read, “Throwback to last year when @justintimberlake was training to get in shape for his role in Palmer, which comes out tomorrow."

"He set a goal to gain 15 pounds for the role and trained his ass off—sometimes twice a day.”

“It’s really cool to see a guy in Justin’s position putting forth this type of effort and moving heavy weight because it doesn’t matter who you are, you can’t buy results in the gym. You have to work for it. He’s a beast, and I think you’ll love the movie.”

Check it out below:


