Sunday Jan 31 2021
Web Desk

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan welcomes baby boy with estranged husband Michael Kopech

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has welcomed her first child with estranged husband Michael Kopech.

According to E! News, the 28-year-old gave birth to a boy with Kopech by her side.

"Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled," the outlet reported.

However, Morgan has yet to make the official announcement.

The actress broke the news of her pregnancy in July with adorable photos of herself which, days later, was followed by reports that Kopech filed for divorce just six months into their marriage.

The star continued to give glimpses of her pregnancy all while her husband was absent.

