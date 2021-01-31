Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
AFP

11 killed as car bombs explode in Turkish-held north Syria: monitor

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Image from a bomb blast in Syria for representation. Photo: AFP

  • Two separate car bomb blasts have killed 11 people in Syria
  • Monitoring group says six civilians were included among the deceased
  • Areas of northern Syria held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies are regularly rocked by such bombings

AZAZ, SYRIA: Eleven people lost their lives after car bombs exploded in two separate incidents in Turkish-held northern Syria on Sunday. According to a monitoring group, the deceased included six civilians.

The first attack took place near a cultural centre in the town of Azaz and killed six civilians, including a young girl, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a mangled car ablaze, black smoke billowing into the sky.

Read more: Car bomb in north Syria kills 18, injures at least 75: monitor

A man rushed away from the site of the blast, carrying what appeared to be a child wrapped in a bloodied cloth.

In the second incident, a car bomb targeted a checkpoint of pro-Ankara rebels near the town of Al-Bab, killing five fighters, the Observatory added.

Areas of northern Syria held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies are regularly rocked by such bombings.

There is usually no claim for them, although Turkey routinely blames Kurdish fighters it accuses of being "terrorists" linked to its outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK).

On Saturday, explosives planted in another vehicle took the lives of eight civilians including four children in the city of Afrin, which Turkish forces and their proxies seized from Kurdish forces in 2018.

Syria´s war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

It has since evolved into a complex conflict involving jihadists and foreign powers.

Northern neighbour Turkey has seized control of several regions inside Syria in military campaigns against the Islamic State group and Kurdish fighters since 2016.

Read more: Massive tanker bomb kills 43 in Syria border town

More From World:

Path to British citizenship opens for millions of Hong Kongers

Path to British citizenship opens for millions of Hong Kongers
WATCH: International troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline, say NATO officers

WATCH: International troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline, say NATO officers
UAE updates Abu Dhabi entry rules in bid to curb coronavirus spread

UAE updates Abu Dhabi entry rules in bid to curb coronavirus spread
Japanese woman hid mother's body in freezer for 10 years: reports

Japanese woman hid mother's body in freezer for 10 years: reports
UAE to grant citizenship to scientists, doctors, artists

UAE to grant citizenship to scientists, doctors, artists
British-Pakistani cage fighter and wife win defamation case in UK

British-Pakistani cage fighter and wife win defamation case in UK
'No military solution': UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

'No military solution': UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute
China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report
Japan to hold Olympics, Paralympics this summer, PM Yoshihide Suga confirms

Japan to hold Olympics, Paralympics this summer, PM Yoshihide Suga confirms
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia postpones end of travel and port restrictions to May 17

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia postpones end of travel and port restrictions to May 17
Man trapped for 2.5 hours in French Alps avalanche makes miraculous escape

Man trapped for 2.5 hours in French Alps avalanche makes miraculous escape
Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi

Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi

Latest

view all