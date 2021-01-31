Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

An expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped major hints regarding their royal exit months prior.

Hints regarding their future move away from the royal family were brought forward by royal author Robert Hardman.

He believes Megxit was “months in the making” and its biggest indication came via the Sussex Royal website.

The author also discussed the couple’s move in a 2020 Amazon Prime documentary titled Harry & Meghan: The Next Stop and was adamant that the duo wanted some way to “have their cake and eat it” too.

According to Express UK, at the time he claimed, "As the Prime Minister would say, it's the famous dictum about being pro-cake and pro-eating - yes that point has been made.”

"It came out of nowhere last night, but suddenly there was this website that had clearly taken months to prepare and it's not .org, or .gov or .royal, it's sussexroyal.com.”

"And that speaks for itself. They are going down a commercial route, and some will say good luck to them, but it comes with caveats."

