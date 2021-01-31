Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab govt issues new coronavirus SOPS

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) applicable to all businesses and workplaces, such as offices, shops, factories, mills, and stores. Photo: APP

  • Punjab govt issues coronavirus SOPs anew given changing situation in province 
  • An official notification in said regard provides detailed guidelines regarding SOPs
  • Govt says order to come into effect immediately and stay in place until February 28, 2021, unless otherwise amended

LAHORE: Given the changing situation of coronavirus in the province, the government of Punjab on Sunday issued its standard operating procedures (SOPs) anew to contain the spread of the virus.

In this regard, the Punjab Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Muhammad Usman issued a notification after seeking approval from the chief minister of Punjab. 

Per the notification, all citizens will have to use a face-covering in confined public spaces. Moreover, fifty per cent of the staff working at all public and private offices shall follow the policy of "Work from Home," the notification said. 

The government also provided some relaxation to restaurants. Per the notification, restaurants will not be required to close their outdoor dining facility by 10pm, and will be allowed to remain open after 10pm too.

As for amusements parks, all public parks shall be closed by 6pm daily, the notification said, adding that there will be a complete ban on indoor weddings or other events. Only outdoor weddings will be allowed, that too with an upper limit of 300 guests provided all coronavirus SOPs are strictly followed. 

Similarly, there shall also be a complete ban on "all type of large-scale indoor gatherings, while only outdoor gatherings shall be allowed with the upper limit of 300 persons. The implementation of the coronavirus SOPs will be the responsibility of the organisers," the notification said.

There will be a ban on all types of indoor dining at restaurants; only outdoor dining and takeaways will be allowed. 

"This order shall come into force immediately throughout the province and shall remain enforced until February 28, 2021, unless otherwise amended," the notification concluded. 

