Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Schools may close if coronavirus SOPs not taken seriously, Punjab health minister warns

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid during a media interaction. SCREENGRAB/GeoNews
  • Classes for students of grades nine to 12 started across the country yesterday after a hiatus of nearly two months
  • Punjab health minister warns against the closure of schools if coronavirus SOPs are not taken seriously
  • Yasmin Rashid lamented that the rate of coronavirus spread is the highest in Lahore as compared to other cities of Punjab

LAHORE: Just a day after the reopening of schools across the country, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has warned against the immediate closure of educational institutions if coronavirus standard operating procedures are not followed religiously.

Rashid lamented in a media talk on Tuesday that the rate of coronavirus spread is the highest in Lahore compared to other cities in Punjab.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students of 9 to 12, O and A levels as they resume school today

Classes for students of grades nine to 12 started across the country on Monday after a hiatus of nearly two months.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to review the decision to reopen educational institutions amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on January 16.

Unlike the previous year, the federal and provincial governments also decided that students will not be promoted without exams.

A one-week extension was granted to start the classes for students of grades 1-8. They were earlier supposed to start by January 25.

