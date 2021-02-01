Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Fashionista Gigi Hadid took over headlines recently after she unveiled the name of her and her beau Zayn Malik's daughter.

And while speculations were rife about what the name actually means and who they honoured with the selection, a source has now dished the details and solidified quite a few rumours.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, the source said: “It’s not a huge surprise that Gigi decided to name her daughter ‘Khai’ because she chose that name in honor of her grandmother, Khairiah, who is the mother of her dad, Mohamed.”

“Bella [Hadid]‘s middle name is Khair so it’s sort of become a family tradition and a way to tribute their loved one. Also knowing that her grandmother came from royalty, it seemed fitting since Zayn’s last name means ‘king’,” added the source.

“January 21st also held significance as to why it was such an important day to reveal Khai’s name. It’s considered a lucky day because it’s a palindrome when the calendar numbers ‘12121’ are written out so it seemed like the perfect time for them to share her name with the world,” the insider went on to say. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew
Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK

Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK
Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie’s birth certificate name change

Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie’s birth certificate name change
Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview

Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview
Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson
Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report

Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report
Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’

Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’
Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?

Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?
Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week
Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

Latest

view all